COAS confirms death sentence to 15 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Aug 16 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday confirmed death sentences to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in

heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations, the convicts were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 45 persons, which included four civilians and 41 armed forces/frontier constabulary/police officials and injuring 103 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

They were tried by special military courts. They confessed their offences before the judicial magistrates and trial courts and were awarded death sentence. Besides, six convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

The detail of each case of death sentence is as follow:

Khiwal Muhammad son of (S/O) Babo Rahman was a member of proscribed organization and involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of

Captain Bilal Kamran, Havildar Yousaf Khan along with four other soldiers and

injuries to 39 others.

Saddam Ullah S/O Sher Nawab Khan was a member of proscribed organization and involved in attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Izhar S/O Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha S/O Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali S/O Muhammad Amin and Habibullah S/O Ghulam Ahad were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of

civilian Siraj Ud Din, civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif,

Havildar Muhammad Ilyas, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum

along with five soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Said Ullah S/O Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad S/O Sakhi Mar Jan and Alif Khan S/O Sardar Khan were also members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along

with a soldier and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Mujahid S/O Yar Wali was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in the destruction of Government Boys and Girls Primary Schools, Sheikhmal Khel (Khyber Agency). He was also involved in causing death to a soldier and injuries to two others.

Tariq Ali S/O Bawar Shah was also a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sub Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Israr Ahmed S/O Taj Muhammad was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of police constable Ijaz Ahmed, Mst Zarmina and injuries to two other civilians. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Kaleem Ullah S/O Hayat Ullah was also a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in causing death of a civilian, Jibraheel and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in injuries to a solider. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Muhammad Rehman S/O Sher Ramzan was a member of proscribed organization. The convict was involved in causing death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom.

Fayaz Ullah S/O Muhammad Nawaz Khan was a member of proscribed organization and involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez.