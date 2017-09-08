COAS confirms death sentence of four hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Sep 8 (APP): Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar
Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences of another four hardcore
terrorists.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
statement the deaths sentences were given by the military courts.
The convicts were involved in offences
of terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians,
attacking law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and armed forces of Pakistan.
On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 16 persons
and injuring eight others. Arms were also recovered from
their possession.
Around 23 convicts were also given imprisonment of various
duration by the military courts. The details of terrorists given death penalty are as under:-
Raiz Ahmed son of (s/o) Ghularam Khan: The convict was a
member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law
enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted
in death of eight officials of police and Frontier Constabulary
and injuries to five police officials. He was also involved in
destruction of Government Middle School, Aligrama. He was found
in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his offences
before the magistrate and the trial court.
Hafeez ur Rehman s/o Habib ur Rehman: The convict was a member
of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of three
innocent civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the
magistrate and the trial court.
Muhammad Saleem s/o Muslim Khan: The convict was a member of
proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking LEAs
and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted
in death of four soldiers and injuries to another soldier. He was
found in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his
offences before the magistrate and trial court. He was given
death sentence.
Kifayat Ullah s/o Dilresh: The convict was a member of
proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed
forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and
injuries to two other soldiers. He was found in possession of
fire-arm. The convict had admitted his offences before the
magistrate and trial court.