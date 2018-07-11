COAS condoles death of Haroon Bilour, victims of Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday expressed condolence over the death of Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Haroon Bilour and other victims of Peshawar blast.

According to a tweet by DG ISPR, Qamar Bajwa shared the grief of Bilour family and ANP on condemnable targeting of Haroon Bilour and victims of henious terrorist attack.

He said “We are fighting against nexus of inimical forces which are not willing to absorb a peaceful and stable Pakistan”.

“We will remain undeterred and defeat them”, he added.