COAS condemns terrorist attack on US forces in Kandhar

RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (APP): Condemning the terrorist attack on the
United States Forces in Kandhar, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered heartfelt condolences over the death
of two Special Forces soldiers in the incident.
We fully understand the loss and pain of victims’ families
as Pakistan is undergoing a similar trial of blood in the fight
against common threat of terrorism, he said according to an Inter
Services Public Relations press release.
The COAS wished an early recovery of those injured in the
incident.
