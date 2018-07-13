COAS condemns Mastung terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned heinous terrorist attack in Mastung.

The COAS expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorism incident, a tweet of the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Pakistan had lost a highly devoted and capable politician Siraj Raisani, the tweet said and added, attempts of inimical forces to derail important democratic activity would not succeed.

“United we all Pakistanis shall Insha Allah defeat them.”