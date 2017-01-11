COAS condemns Kabul, Kandhar’s terror attacks

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar

Javed Bajwa Wednesday condemnd terrorist attacks on Kabul and

Kandhar, in Afghanistan.

The COAS expressed grief on the loss of precious lives. It was stated in tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

“Pakistan Army stands with Afghan people and forces against terrorism,” the COAS said.

Both the cities of neighbourly country were attacked by the terrorists on Tuesday, claiming scores of lives.