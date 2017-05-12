COAS condemns attack on Deputy Chairman Senate’s convoy

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (APP): Chief of Army Staff
(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the heinous
terrorist attack on convoy of Deputy Chairman Senate.
He expressed grief on loss of innocent lives, media
release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The COAS has directed for best possible medical
treatment to the injured who have been evacuated on Army helicopter
to Combined Military Hospital Quetta.
The COAS said, “Such acts of terrorism cannot lower our
national resolve to continue with our positive trajectory of peace,
stability and economic progress.”
