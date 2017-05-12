COAS condemns attack on Deputy Chairman Senate’s convoy

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (APP): Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the heinous

terrorist attack on convoy of Deputy Chairman Senate.

He expressed grief on loss of innocent lives, media

release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS has directed for best possible medical

treatment to the injured who have been evacuated on Army helicopter

to Combined Military Hospital Quetta.

The COAS said, “Such acts of terrorism cannot lower our

national resolve to continue with our positive trajectory of peace,

stability and economic progress.”