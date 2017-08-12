COAS condemns attack on army truck in Quetta

RAWALPINDI, Aug 12 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned the terrorist attack on the Army truck in Quetta saying that it was an attempt to mar Independence Day festivity in the country.

“Our resolve (to fight the menace of terrorism) won’t succumb to any challenge,” the Army Chief was quoted as saying by the Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the terrorist attack had claimed lives

of 15 persons, including eight army personnel, besides injuring

25 others.