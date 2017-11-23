COAS chairs high level meeting to launch Khushhal Balochistan initiative

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Quetta to launch ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ initiative for development of the province.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet that the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ project is all set to be launched, aimed at enduring stability through socioeconomic development and security in the province.