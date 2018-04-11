COAS chairs 210th Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI, April 11 (APP):The 210th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The progress of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khushal Balochistan program was also discussed. The forum acknowledged

contributions and sacrifices of all national stakeholders, especially the resilient Pakistanis in rejecting terrorism and bringing about security stability in the country. The forum discussed lines of stability operations to carry forward the gains of successful kinetic operations.

The COAS directed that the stability and development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to the public, while control of cleared areas was being handed over to civil administration with

enhanced capacity. Key dividend remains linked to mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in line with popular public sentiments.

The forum decided to continue efforts in support of state institutions, which are taking Pakistan on a positive trajectory of peace, stability and prosperity.