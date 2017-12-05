COAS chairs 206th Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday chaired the 206th Corps Commanders’ Conference

here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS took the forum on board about his military diplomacy through his recent visits aboard and interaction with

foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum also discussed regional and internal security situation with specific reference to Afghanistan. The forum

concluded to continue efforts towards internal enduring peace while contributing towards peace in Afghanistan and the

region.

Progress of Operation Radd ul Fasaad, enhanced security measures along Pak-Afghan border and recently initiated

‘Khushal Balochistan’ programmed, aimed at stability of Balochistan through socio-economic development and security was

also deliberated upon, the ISPR statement added.