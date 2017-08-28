RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called on President of Tajikistan Emomali
Rahmon in Dushanbe.
The COAS thanked President Rahmon for supporting Pakistan’s
membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and for
hosting the Quadrilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism
(QCCM) initiative, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
press statement issued here said.
President Rahmon expressed his sincere wishes for the people of
Pakistan, appreciating the role Pakistan and the Pakistan Army
played in the fight against terrorism and for bringing peace.
Both the sides discussed the regional security issues and had
unanimity of views for peace in Afghanistan and the region. They
reiterated the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support
to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives.
The two also pledged to enhance and expand Pakistan-Tajikistan
cooperation in the fields of defence and security.
COAS calls on Tajik President, discusses security issues
