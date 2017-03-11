RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Special
Security Division (SSD) responsible for security of Chinese on China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non CPEC projects.
The COAS was given a detailed briefing on Integrated Security
Mechanism led by the SSD, according to Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR).
The COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s commitment to ensure
security for the CPEC and the work force involved.
He emphasized upon the value Pakistan attaches to the Chinese
help and assistance extended in making this projects a success.
The COAS said that the Army was fully aware of hostile agenda
against the CPEC and the security forces were all prepared to
defeat such designs.
He appreciated the SSD for their state of preparedness and
arrangements for the execution of the assigned mission and tasks.
Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by General Officer
Commanding (GOC) SSD Major General Abid Rafique. Chief of General
Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was also present at the
occasion.
COAS briefed on security of Chinese working on CPEC, non CPEC projects
