COAS briefed on operation RuF, census process in Karachi, Sindh; appreciate progress

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Karachi Corps headquarters and

was briefed on security situation in the metropolis, progress of

operation Raddul Fasaad and support to Census in Sindh Province.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and Pakistan

Rangers (Sindh) for their contributions towards successful execution

of these assignments, according to press release of Inter Services

Public Relations.

He said that peace in Karachi is vital for stability in the country. He also appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies and security forces in winning back dissident/sub-nationalist elements in to national mainstream through positive engagement.

The COAS reiterated that efforts will continue till restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps

Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza. DG Rangers Sindh was also

present.