COAS briefed on operation RuF, census process in Karachi, Sindh; appreciate progress

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Karachi Corps headquarters and
was briefed on security situation in the metropolis, progress of
operation Raddul Fasaad and support to Census in Sindh Province.
The COAS appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and Pakistan
Rangers (Sindh) for their contributions towards successful execution
of these assignments, according to press release of Inter Services
Public Relations.
He said that peace in Karachi is vital for stability in the country. He also appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies and security forces in winning back dissident/sub-nationalist elements in to national mainstream through positive engagement.
The COAS reiterated that efforts will continue till restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and the province.
Earlier, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps
Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza. DG Rangers Sindh was also
present.
