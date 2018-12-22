COAS attends passing out parade of 110th Midshipmen

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday attended the passing out parade of 110th Midshipmen and 19th Short Service Course here at the Naval Academy.

The COAS Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, former naval chiefs, a large number of serving / retired officers and families of passing out officers witnessed the parade, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.