RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his visit to Qatar, attended the National Day Parade of Qatar.

He congratulated Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Staff (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress, an Inter Services Public Relations press release Tuesday said.