COAS asks people to come out and vote undeterred

RAWALPINDI, Jul 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked the people of Pakistan to come out and vote undeterred, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The COAS and his Mrs cast their votes at Rawalpindi.

We are target of inimical forces working against Pakistan. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united and steadfast to defeat them, and today

through our votes.

Please come out and vote undeterred”, the COAS said in his message according to

the DG ISPR’s tweet.