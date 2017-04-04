COAS apprises Pakistanis about Army’s achievements against terror

LONDON, April 4 (APP): A reception was hosted by Pakistan High

Commission in the honour of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to UK.

The COAS interacted with UK based Pakistani community,

according to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), issued on Tuesday.

The COAS apprised them about environment in Pakistan, achievements

in efforts against terrorism and militancy and projected its results

through whole of nation approach.

He hailed role of oversees Pakistanis towards progress of

Pakistan and assured them that Pakistan Army shall perform its due

role towards security of Pakistan.

All Pakistanis expressed their pride in role and contributions

of Pakistan Army towards well being of Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Pakistan’s High

Commissioner to UK, Syed Ibne Abbas.