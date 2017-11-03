Coal-based power plants installed under CPEC environment friendly: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Acting Ambassador of China to Pakistan Zhao Lijian on Friday said environment friendly technology is being used in coal-based power plants installed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan.

Talking with journalists here, he brushed aside the impression that the coal-fired power generation plants were non-environment friendly saying “these are just rumors and have no reality as the Chinese technology is ecological.”

“China, United States of America, India and other European countries are also using coal to generate power, if it had any negative impact on environment, they would not have used it,” he added.

He said coal based power projects could be completed within the shortest possible time, while power generation through other resources like hydle and wind were much-time consuming projects.

Under the CPEC, he said five power projects had so far been completed, while first phase of another power plant would start producing electricity during the current month.

He expressed the hope that load shedding in the Pakistan would end soon.

Responding to a question, the envoy said “China and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations and cooperation in diverse fields. We are giving great importance to development of Pakistan.”

The envoy said the CPEC had great significance for Pakistan, China and the whole region, adding that all political parties in Pakistan were unanimous and wanted to see successful completion and execution of the game-changer project.

To another question about criticism by India on CPEC and R&B initiative, he said India was also part of Bangladesh, China India and Myanmar Corridor (BCIM). He said progress on the projects was underway.

During n the 19th CPC National Congress held last month, he said the Road and Belt (R&B) initiative had been made part of the constitutions. “The steps to declare (R&B) part of the constitution will benefit the whole region,” he added.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his report to the National Congress reviewed the historic achievements made in China’s development over the past five years and made major conclusions on the basis of the historic achievements.

He said General Secretary Xi pointed out that historic changes have taken place in China and that socialism with Chinese Characteristic had entered a new era.

About the poverty alleviation, the envoy said China was committed to completely alleviate poverty from the country by the year 2020. He said the cause of poverty reduction in China was not only good for its own development but also would make important contribution to the development of the world.

He said according to the annual report on poverty reduction of China 2016, from 1981 to 2012, the number of poverty population decreased by 790 million accounting for 71.82 percent of the global poverty reduction.