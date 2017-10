ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah NI (M) paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi here at Prime Minister Office Thursday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the long meritorious services of the

outgoing Naval Chief rendered for the defence of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed best wishes to Admiral Zakaullah for all

his future endeavours.