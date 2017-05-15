CNS meets Commander PLA (N) in Beijing; discusses ways to further bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Monday called on Commander PLA(N) China, Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong.

Upon arrival at PLA(N) Headquarters at Beijing China, the admiral was

received by commander PLA(N) China, and was presented Ceremonial Guard of Honour, Pakistan Navy Press release said.

The naval chief was given detailed briefings regarding PLA(N) China.

During the call on, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration including Maritime Security and Stability, Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP), Counter Piracy Operations, drug trafficking and joint collaboration in various projects.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong for active

participation by PLA(N) in recently held Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Navy was looking forward to further enhancing the

interaction between both navies through port calls, bilateral naval exercises and exchange of training programmes at various levels.

Commander PLA(N), acknowledged the significance of close and strong

bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and PLA Navy.

While lauding the professional acumen and commitment of PN personnel, Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The deep rooted naval collaboration between Pakistan Navy and PLA

(Navy) has become even more important in the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to effectively handle complex challenges in the maritime domain.

In this context, the recent visit of naval chief was expected to go a

long way in promoting maritime security and stability in the region and greatly enhance the bilateral cooperation between

the two navies.