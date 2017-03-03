CNS, COAS discuss Operation Radd ul Fasaad

RAWALPINDI, March 3 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad ZakaUllah Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

Matters of professional interest including cooperation between the two services in ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and overall military operations were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The COAS congratulated naval chief on successful conduct of recently concluded Naval Exercise AMAN-2017 which was not only an acknowledgment of Pakistan Navy’s standing as a service in international maritime security regime, but also a national landmark.