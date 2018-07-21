CNS awards life imprisonment, fine of Rs 1 mln to PML N candidate Hanif Abassi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 21 (APP):Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) court of Rawalpindi on Saturday night awarded life imprisonment to Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi besides imposing him fine of Rs 1 million.

The court acquitted seven others accused involved in the case.

CNC Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram pronounced the judgment, as Hanif Abbasi was found guilty of selling 500kg ephedrine illegally to narcotics smugglers after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

Abbasi, who was contesting election on National Assembly seat NA-60, was accused of misusing 500kg controlled chemical ephedrine which he obtained for his pharmaceutical company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. But instead of using it in medicine he allegedly sold it.

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Abbasi and his accomplices in June 2012 under section 9-C, 14.

Earlier, the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court had rejected the pleas filed by Hanif Abbasi requesting the courts to overturn the directives for a trial court to conclude the ephedrine quota case against him by July 21.

On July 12, 2018, the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi ordered the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) court to hear the ephedrine smuggling case on daily basis from July 16 and asked the judge to wind up the case till July 21.

Later, Hanif Abbasi was arrested from the court and shifted to Adiala jail.