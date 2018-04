CNS Amateur Golf Cup begins

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2018 started here on Friday at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

On the first day of Golf Cup, two categories participated which includes seniors amateur and amateur.

In the Seniors Amateur category, Brig Nasrullah from Rawalpindi Golf Club is leading in Net Category by scoring Net 68 and Lt Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club is leading in Gross Category by scoring Gross 75.

In Amateur category, Imran Janjua from Rawalpindi Golf Club is leading in Net category by scoring Net 61 while Muhammad Sharif from Western Wind Golf Club is leading in Gross category by scoring Gross 69.

Other leading gross and net scores of CNS Golf Cup 2018, include in Senior Amateur Category, Col Shahid Warraich (79 gross) and Lt Col Waqar Ahmed (79 gross). In Senior Amateur Category, Rear Admiral Saleem Akhtar (70 net) and Col Jehanzeb Afridi

(71 net).

In Amateur Category, Ghzanfar Mehmood (72 gross) and Muhammad Ziaraf (74 gross) while in Amateur Category, Muhammad Adnan (67 net) and Col Tahir Mehmood (69 net).