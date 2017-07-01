CNG prices slashed by Rs 2.50 per litter in Punjab, Islamabad: APCNGA

ISLAMABAD July 01 (APP): All Pakistan Condensed Natural Gas

Association (APCNGA) on Saturday announced to slash down the prices

of Condensed Natural Gas (CNG) to Rs 2.50 per litter in Punjab and

Islamabad with the immediate effect.

Central Chairman APCNGA Abdul Ghyas Piracha in press release

issued here said CNG prices have been slashed by around Rs2.50 in

Punjab and Islamabad.

Meanwhile Paracha said that latest kits which are compatible

with EFI cars and public transport and light cylinders weighing up

to 20 kgs will hit the market very soon which would be a great

experience for motorists.

Giving background for reduction of prices of CNG he said the

prices of oil and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) have reduced in the

international market, therefore, the benefit is being on passed on

to the consumers of the environmentally friendly fuel.

Paracha said that the prices of CNG have been deregulated in

Punjab, therefore the price of the fuel may vary a little at

different filling stations but a similar price reduction will be

offered to the .

However, he said that the CNG operators will fix retail price

keeping in view the quality of gas, cost of generator, local taxes

and other expanses.

He said PSO is importing the LNG while additional expanses

like regasification, transportation by SSGC, transportation and

distribution by SNGPL etc. are added in it which is determined by

the OGRA while taking decision regarding pricing.

He said that prices of CNG continue to slide which is

resulting in popularity of the clean fuel; around one thousand CNG

stations have become operational in Punjab while the CNG outlets in

Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing crowd of motorists.