CM’s special message on Quaid’s birthday

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of an independent country for Muslims of the sub continent was materialized.

In a special message on birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, he said that Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a brave and sincere leader under whose leadership; Muslims of the sub continent achieved an independent state.

The historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub continent under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah succeeded as a result of which an independent country was achieved, he added.

In the long struggle of independence, the personality and dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam is a beacon and this is the light which is needed to illuminate Pakistan in the real sense.

He said that the message of unity, strength and faith of Quaid e Azam is also a guarantee to progress and prosperity of Pakistan today. Shehbaz Sharif said that Quaid e Azam had dreamed a peaceful society based on tolerance, accommodation and reverence and today under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country is moving towards that goal which was envisioned by the Quaid. He said that due to the Quaid, we are living as an independent nation in an independent environment today.

He said that PML N government is determined to make Pakistan

a welfare state in the real sense in the light of the sayings of Quaid e Azam. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan has been put on the road to progress in accordance with the vision of the Quaid.

He said the best way to pay homage to Quaid e Azam is that we

as a nation should create an exemplary environment of unity

and solidarity in our ranks by setting aside political and personal interests. He said that Quaid e Azam wanted to make Pakistan an enlightened, moderate and an Islamic welfare state harmonized with the modern world.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the country and the nation cannot be

rid of terrorism and extremism without acting upon the teachings

and ideas of Quaid e Azam. We will have to struggle unitedly against extremism, intolerance, sectarianism and all kinds of prejudice, he added.

He said we have to reiterate the determination that we will utilize all our capabilities for standing the country in the comity of respectful nations and energies for making Pakistan the greatest country.