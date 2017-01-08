SIALKOT, Jan 08 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab’s Rural Road
Development Programme is a revolutionary programme which
is providing better means of communication to the rural areas.
MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan said this while addressing a meeting of
the District Coordination Committee Sialkot held at the DC office here
on Sunday.
The meeting announced to pace up the construction of all
roads in rural area of the Sialkot district in consultation with
the concerend MNAs an MPAs, besides, ensuring quality in the construction of these roads.
Sialkot DPO Dr Abid Khan gave briefing about law and order situation
in the district.He informed the Punjab government had approved a plan to recruit 435 traffic wardens in Sialkot.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail, MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, MPAs Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani,
Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Rana Abdul Sattar, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, vice chairman Sialkot District Council Ch Jamil Ashraf and
the district heads several departments attended the meeting.
CM’s Rural Road Programme for better means of communication’
