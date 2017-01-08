CM’s Rural Road Programme for better means of communication’

SIALKOT, Jan 08 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab’s Rural Road

Development Programme is a revolutionary programme which

is providing better means of communication to the rural areas.

MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan said this while addressing a meeting of

the District Coordination Committee Sialkot held at the DC office here

on Sunday.

The meeting announced to pace up the construction of all

roads in rural area of the Sialkot district in consultation with

the concerend MNAs an MPAs, besides, ensuring quality in the construction of these roads.

Sialkot DPO Dr Abid Khan gave briefing about law and order situation

in the district.He informed the Punjab government had approved a plan to recruit 435 traffic wardens in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail, MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, MPAs Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani,

Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Rana Abdul Sattar, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, vice chairman Sialkot District Council Ch Jamil Ashraf and

the district heads several departments attended the meeting.