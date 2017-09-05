CM’s message on defence day

LAHORE, Sept 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

has said that the month of September has a unique importance in the

history of the country because the armed forces of Pakistan have given befitting reply to

the enemy during the 1965 war and forced it to

retreat.

He said that the officers and jawans of the armed forces which were

full of passion of the defence of the country defeated the enemy and

failed its nefarious designs.

The Pak army has written such immortal stories of bravery and

courage during the war of defence of the country that the history

of the nation was incapable of giving any resemblance.

The Pak army set such wonderful examples of bravery and courage

at every war front which would be remembered in the world forever,

he added.

In his message on the Defence day of Pakistan, the Chief Minister

said that Pak army and the nation proved concrete wall before the enemy during the war

of defence of the country and gave a befitting reply to enemy’s aggression.

He said the nation gave a practical proof of unity and

cohesion during the war and today the nation needs same unity

and passion. The nation has faced every challenge with consistency

from the creation of Pakistan till today and September 6 is a day to

pay tributes to the great sacrifices of the martyrs and reiteration

of commitment of loyalty to the country, he added.

He said the whole nation and the brave armed forces

of Pakistan were united to face any challenge to national

security and survival. The political as well as the military

leadership is fully aware of the conspiracy and tactic of the

enemy and the security and solidarity of the country will be

protected at every cost along with ensuring elevation of

national honour and prestige, he added.

He said that the Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of

great bravery, valour and invaluable passion of the nation

as well as the armed forces of Pakistan and the whole nation

pays tributes to those martyrs and veterans who rendered

great sacrifices for the defence of the country.

He said that brave officers and jawans were successfully

defending the internal and external frontiers by following

the footprints of their forefathers.

Besides continuous monitoring of naval, aerial and

physical boundaries, the armed forces have also played

unforgettable role against terrorism and the unique solidarity

shown by the political and military leadership for the total

elimination of terrorism is a bright chapter in the national

history. This unique example of national unity has realized

the enemies of Pakistan that this nation is fully united to

effectively counter any threat to national security and

survival, he added.

The Chief Minister further said the Pakistan Muslim

League-N government had made the national defence impregnable

by atomic explosions in 1998.

He said that Pakistani nation, armed forces and law

enforcement agencies were fully committed to eradicate terrorism

and today, we should make a sovereign pledge that we shall defeat

internal and external threats the same way as like we defeated the

enemy in the war of 1965.

He said that we should also make a commitment to disregard

internal differences and collectively work for the strengthening

of the country so as to make Pakistan a welfare state as well as

an economic power in the real sense.