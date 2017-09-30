CM’s message of best wishes on national day of China

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday conveyed good wishes to the

Chinese leadership and public on the 68th National

Day of China.

In his message, the chief minister said Pakistan was

the first country of the world which recognized People’s

Republic of China as an independent and sovereign country.

He said friendship between both countries had become a

matter of pride. The CM said due to excellent economic

policies and hardwork China had become a big economy of

the world and in a very short time China had emerged

as a strong defence power.

He said under the leadership of Chinese President

Xi Jinping China was touching new heights of development

and now China had become a role model for the whole world

and its credit went to the Chinese leadership.

The chief minister said Pakistan and China shared similar

views regarding international affairs, peace and mutual

respect.

He said new avenues of Pak-China friendship had opened

during the PML-N government. He said Pak-China friendship had

touched new heights due to the CPEC and 60 billion dollar

Chinese investment in Pakistan was proof of this

strong friendship.

He said new period of development had started with the

CPEC. He said one belt and one road vision of the Chinese

president was the great vision of development and progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said opponents of CPEC should realize that

this great project could not be stopped and it will continue

till completion.