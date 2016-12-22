CM visits under-construction power plant in Haveli Bahadar Shah

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited under-construction 1230 Megawatt Gas Power Plant at Haveli Bahadar Shah Jhang.

He saw different parts of the plant and inspected gas turbines. During his visit, the Chief Minister also met engineers, staff and workers working on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the project of under-construction gas power plant was being forwarded on fast track and the most modern gas turbines of the world were being installed in this plant. He said that people would receive cheap electricity through this gas-based power plant.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the hard work and determination of engineers and workers working on the project and said that they were not only performing their duties in a professional manner but rendering a national service.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership was determined to eliminating energy crisis from the country as progress of Pakistan was linked with abundance supply of electricity. “Elimination of energy crisis is among our priorities,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government was making coordinated efforts for coping with energy crisis. He said that this project was being set up at a very low cost while it had far more production capacity. First phase of gas power plant at Haveli Bahadar Shah would be completed in summer next year as a result of which, 780 megawatts electricity would be added to national grid. He said that two hours duration of load-shedding would be reduced in summer. He said that the pace of work on the project was far more than international standard and this project would be completed before the stipulated period.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the work of engineers and workers working on the project, encouraged and gave them Shabash. Special prizes would be given to the engineers and workers on completion of the project, he added.

Talking to the media after his visit to gas power plant at Haveli Bahadar Shah, Shehbaz Sharif said that work was being carried out round the clock for removing darkness of 17 years in the country. He said that previous governments set records of mismanagement and corruption in energy projects and Neelam Jhelum Hyro Power, Nandipur and Terbela IV were examples of corruption, inefficiency and negligence of past governments. He said, “Even enemy can not raise finger on transparency of our projects.” He said that on transparency in energy projects and setting up low cost projects, NEPRA had also been compelled to reduce tariff rates. He said that due to low tariff, consumers would get benefit of billions of rupees. He said that this project of 1230 megawatt would be completed in January 2018 and load-shedding would be eliminated from the country. He said that Neelam Jhelum was the project of dictator Musharraf’s tenure and cost of the project was 800 million dollar which had increased to 4.5 billion dollar. The past governments did not complete energy projects which was tantamount to economic murder of people of Pakistan, he added.

He said that projects were being completed speedily and transparently first time in the history of the country. Various projects were in final stages of completion during the tenure of present government and this project would be completed before time, he added. He said that on completion of power plants, the darkness would be removed from the country and Pakistan would move towards the journey of progress.

He said that no one could raise finger on transparency of the projects and these projects were free of corruption. “It is our duty which PML-N government is performing efficiently while corruption was committed in the name of projects in the past,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the projects were being completed with high standard, speed and transparency during the tenure of Muslim League-N government and load-shedding would be eliminated with the completion of these projects.

He also appreciated the performance of Federal Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Asif, Chief Executive Officer Rashid Langrial and other concerned officials.