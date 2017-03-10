CM visits site for Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute

LAHORE, March 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday paid a surprised visit to the site for the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute despite rain and reviewed progress on the construction work.

He stayed at the site for two hours and inspected various parts of the institute. Praising speedy work on the project, the CM said he was pleased to see speedy work on the project.

He had informal conversation with labourers working on the project and spent time with them.

Addressing labourers, he said all labourers were working on the project of the national interest and their role would be remembered.

The chief minister said he was pleased to see that work on the project was continued round-the-clock and all labourers were working with diligence.

The chief minister was given briefing on the project.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the under construction hepatitis clinic at the site for the institute.

He said hepatitis clinic would be inaugurated during the current month and such clinics would also be established in other districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was unique institute and this would be a state-of-the-art institute in South Asia. He said poor and needy patients of kidney and liver would be provided free of cost top quality medical treatment in the institute.

He said work on the institute would be completed at the fast track and the first phase of the project would be completed during the current year and provision of medical aid would be started.

He said the Punjab government had provided all funds for project and this institute would be made an independent trust. He added this institute would get prominent place in the field of medical research and the best human resource would be recruited for this project.

He directed the DG PHA to make best landscaping of the project and make it the green project. He said provision of the best quality medical aid was the responsibility of the government and billions of rupees were being spent on the health sector.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman of Abraaj Group Health Fund Impact Committee Sir David Nicholson, members of a Korean company and concerned officials and experts were also present.