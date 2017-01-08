CM visits residence of Zohra Bibi, gives cheque of Rs.1.0m

LAHORE, Jan 8 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

visited Tibbi Kambovan Kasur on Sunday and offered condolences with

the family of 60 year old Zohra Bibi who died few days ago due to non-provision of appropriate medical facilities at Jinnah Hospital

Lahore.

He expressed condolences and sympathies with sons, daughter and

other family members of the deceased. He also expressed deep sense

of sorrow and grief over the death of Zohra Bibi due to improper

treatment in the hospital.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul

and consoled with the sons, daughter and other members of the bereaved family.

Talking to them, the Chief Minister said he could not explain in

words the pain that he was feeling over the sad demise of Zohra Bibi.

He said those who could not provide medical facilities to Zohra Bibi were not capable of calling themselves Masiha. All this discrimination was due to the fact that late Zohra Bibi was not the mother of any Chief Minister, Minister or any other officer, he added.

Certainly, life and death was in the hand of Allah Almighty but

Zohra Bibi was not given due consideration and all this highlighted irresponsibility and negligence on the part of those who were supposed

to serve the humanity.

He said Chief Minister Inspection Team was inquiring in to

this tragic incident and in the light of the report; strict action

would be taken against the responsible. He said the recommendations

of the report would be strictly implemented. He said those

responsible of negligence and laxity would not escape punishment and

would have to face the action as per law.

Talking to the family members and other relatives of the deceased,

the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of their mother and offered condolence with the family of the deceased on the behalf of Prime Minister as well.

Shehbaz Sharif said he could not bring their mother back but he

assured that Punjab government would do its best to take care of their family.

The Chief Minister also gave a cheque of financial assistance for

Rs. 10 lakh to the deceased family. Besides, the Chief Minister on the application of a woman named Shabana ordered DPO Kasur to complete investigation of the murder of her son and the accused be arrested and demands of justice be fulfilled. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees for the woman and assured her

that the murderers of her son would soon be behind the bars.