CM visits residence of PM L-N leader Ch Sher Ali in Faisalabad

LAHORE, April 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the residence of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Faisalabad Chaudhry Sher Ali and held meeting with him.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest, as well as party’s matters came under discussion.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said ‘Pakistan Muslim League is our own party and the Muslim League (N) has played historic role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif”.

The Chief Minister also presented bouquet to Chaudhry Sher Ali.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Sher Ali said that developmental work initiated by Shehbaz Sharif in Faisalabad was unprecedented, adding that PML-N would win next general election on the basis of its public service.