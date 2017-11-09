CM visits mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of the Poet of the

East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday and offered

Fateha after laying a wreath at his grave.

On the occasion, the chief minister especially prayed

for development, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Lord Mayor

Lahore and high-ranking civil and military officials were

also present.

The CM wrote this couplet in the visitors book while

penning his comments:”Sajdon Say Tere Kya Huwa Sadiyan

Guzar Gain; Dunya Teri Badal Day Wo Sajda Talash Kar”.