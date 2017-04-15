CM visits Faisalabad, inaugurates health projects

FAISALABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the residence of MNA

Shehbaz Babar in Samundri and went to the residence of his

cousin Inspector Fida Hussain who was martyred in an encounter

with terrorists last month.

He expressed his deep sense of condolence and said that he

is actually our hero who had laid down his life for peaceful

future of the coming generations.

MNA Talal Chaudhary was also present.

Later, the CM inaugurated the Asia’s biggest Children

Hospital in Faisalabad. This hospital is constructed at Jhang

Road with an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion. It has consisted of

1000 beds with modern facilities.

The first phase of this project has been completed with

Rs 1 billion and it includes Emergency Ward of 200 beds and

Outdoor Patients Department (OPD).

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated Haseeb Shaheed Hospital

to cater to the medical needs of Eastern Side of the city.

The CM also visited the Emergency and OPD of the Children Hospital

and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients in the emergency

and OPD.

He also attended a meeting in which he was briefed by the health officials about the progress of these health related projects in the Faisalabad.

State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, RPO Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and CPO Faisalabad Afzaal Kausar were also present.