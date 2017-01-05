CM visits 1223-megawatt Baloke gas power plant

LAHORE, Jan 05 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited 1223-megawatt gas power plant at Baloke.

He inspected various sections of under construction gas power plant and lauded the speed of work on the project.

According to a handout, the Chief Minister while talking to media

said, “Time is not far when the opponents will also be compelled to appreciate our energy projects as the records of speed, transparency and savings set by Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in energy projects are unprecedented.” Why dictator Musharraf, raising the slogan of Pakistan First did not think about construction of Dasu and Basha dams, he questioned and said that Musharraf caused irreparable loss to Pakistan with regard to energy.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister, work was continuing

round the clock for the development of country and removal of deprivations. He said past rulers ruined the country and the nation and country’s resources were looted ruthlessly. He said, “Past rulers did nothing for the nation and we will work for its prosperity.” He said that destiny of Pakistan was linked to energy projects and he would motivate the engineers for speedy development of energy projects and was ready to do all for the nation.

He said federal and provincial government were setting up

3600-megawatt gas power plants from their own resources at Baloke, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Bhikki and these three projects would be completed within a short period of 27 months whereas in past, such projects were not completed even in 60 months. He said it would be record in the 70 years history of Pakistan that a project would be completed within the stipulated period without any additional expenditure. He said it had become possible due to round the clock tireless efforts of all the people. He said that Guddu power plant was completed in 60 months but Baloke gas power plant would be completed in a record period of 27 months. He said that work being carried out speedily on Baloke gas power plant was unprecedented. He said that thousands of engineers and labourers were working on the project. He said that installation of generators had been completed whereas turbines would also reach in March. He said that first turbine would become operational in July while the second in August due to which, 750 megawatt electricity would be added to national grid while in January 2018, this project would generate 1223 megawatt electricity.

He said the present government had forwarded electricity projects

speedily despite sit-ins of 2014 and lockdown of 2016.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Precious time of the nation was wasted due to

sit-ins and lockdown but despite it we continued forwarding power projects,” adding that at the end of current year, darkness would be removed with the completion of energy projects and there would be illumination everywhere and load-shedding would be eliminated.

He said that the burden of a number of decades of the past would become

history. He said that surplus electricity would be available for agriculture, industries, education, health and other sectors. He said that this was a great credit of present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. In addition to these, energy projects were being executed under CPEC and work was being carried out speedily on 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project which would be completed in June 2017 in spite of December 25, 2017.

The Chief Minister said that all out steps would be taken for speedy

completion of energy projects as his every step was only for the nation and the country. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Rs. 112 billion had been saved in gas based projects which was unprecedented in the history of the country as a saving of only Rs.40 billion had been made in Baloke project. He said that Chinese company Harbin International and American Company General Electric had installed Guddu power plant at the rate of 834,000 dollar per megawatt and these companies were setting up Baloke gas power project on 469,000 dollar per megawatt which was a proof of the fact that these companies and investors had complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister. He said that due to transparent policy of the government, these companies had been forced to set up energy projects on such a low cost.

He said the golden principles of standard and transparency

introduced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had become his identity.

The Chief Minister said that more than 3,000 engineers and workers were working at the power plant. He said that two hours less load-shedding would be done in summer when the power plant would become operational. He said that gas turbines of the most modern technology of the world were being installed. He said that seven billion rupees would be saved annually under the head of fuel and cheap electricity would be provided to the consumers. He said that a heinous joke had been committed to the nation in the name of energy projects during the last 70 years. He said that Neelam Jhelum Hydel Power Project had been ruined and the past rulers looted national wealth mercilessly. He said that 985-Megawatt Neelam Jhelum Project was started in 2003 by the then dictator Gen. Musharaf and this project was still incomplete. He said that 4.5 billion dollars of the poor nation were being spent on it and all this was due to the dictator who raised slogan of Pakistan First. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had also expressed displeasure over delay in Neelam Jhelum Power Project however, present Chairman WAPDA had assured to complete it in the beginning of 2018. He said that 562 million dollars were being spent on 1223 megawatt Baloke gas power plant project while 4.5 billion dollars were being spent on Neelam Jhelum.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Development projects are being completed speedily during our period and the nations progress in this way.” He appreciated engineers and workers working on Baloke Gas power plant and said that they were the workers of the project of construction and prosperity of the country and their name would be written in golden letters. He advised them to work hard and said that Prime Minister would also appreciate and give them prize on completion of the project while the Punjab government would also encourage and award them.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Chief Executive Officer of the

project Rashid Mahmood Langrial, EPC Contractor Chinese Company and Consultant.

Replying to the questions of the media, Shehbaz Sharif said that a huge loss had been caused to the country and the nation due to sit-ins and protest politics of Niazi Sahib. He said, “Panama case is in Supreme Court and we have great respect for Supreme Court and its decisions.” He said in contrary to Niazi Sahib that if decision was in his favour then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was very good otherwise bad. This attitude of Niazi Sahib was tantamount to killing the justice, he added. He said that the nation getting justice never accepted defeat.

Answering another question, the Chief Minister said that hydel projects

were also important for the progress and prosperity of the country. Why dictator Musharraf did not construct Dasu and Basha dams although he raised slogan of Pakistan First, he questioned? Shehbaz Sharif said the credit went to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that work had been started on construction of 4000 megawatt Dasu dam while land had been acquired for Basha dam.

He said that capacity of the turbines being installed at Baloke gas

power plant was maximum in the world.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had once decided to construct Kala Bagh dam, although this was a non-practicable project but its usefulness could not be denied. He said that it was against the solidarity of Pakistan to start work on this project unless the entire nation was united and the four brothers agreed. He said that the provinces had differences on Kala Bagh project and it was also a gift of dictatorship. He said that consensus of all the four provinces was necessary for Kala Bagh project. He said that past rulers did not pay attention to Dasu and Bhasha dams.

Answering another question, Shehbaz Sharif said that like Neelam Jhelum, Nandi Pur Power Project also told the loot and plunder of past rulers but now this project was generating energy. He said, “If our government had not started this project then 33 billion rupees of the nation would have been usurped.”

He said that electricity needs of four lakh families would be fulfilled

with the installation of Baloki Power Plant and all the families of two crore population would be benefitted.

Chief Executive Officer of the project Rashid Mahmood Langrial apprised

the Chief Minister about the progress of the project and gave a briefing in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Alauddin, Members Assembly and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.