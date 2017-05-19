CM terms CPEC a wonderful project of development, prosperity

LAHORE, May 19(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a wonderful project of development and prosperity.

He was talking to the public representatives here on Friday.

He said that China had been investing billions of dollars in Pakistan under the CPEC project, and added that he was thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and the people of China, for the wonderful uplift package.

CPEC is such a great gift of great friend China to Pakistan which the people of Pakistan cannot forget ever, he added.

The investment made under CPEC has helped boost bilateral relations between the two countries and a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China has begun.

He said that work is continuing on CPEC-related projects in Pakistan with full zeal.

The world is surprised at the speedy completion of projects in Pakistan.

CPEC is a game-changer in the real sense, which will

not only benefit Pakistan but the whole region. The completion of the project would usher in new age of development and prosperity in the region.

CPEC has opened the doors on foreign investment in Pakistan. Billions of rupees of investment has created new job opportunities for lakhs of people.

He said that speedy completion of CPEC project is his priority

as these projects will change the destiny of the nation. He said

that CPEC had emerged as an immortal reality and projects were being initiated in the whole of the country under it. CPEC will also

play a crucial role in elimination of terrorism and fanaticism and alleviation of poverty.

The CM said that a new era of socio-economic development will commence due to CPEC. Pakistan will become a centre of trade and economic activity and the project in this regard will change the course of history.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed that no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed against it. He said that the opponents of prosperity of the people have conspired to stop the great project of CPEC, and due to their nefarious designs, delay was caused in some projects.

He said that had these elements been sincere with people, they would have not obstructed the projects, initiated to steer the nation out of poverty and darkness. Had the sit-in group avoided its uncalled for protest, a number of electricity generation projects would have been completed until now. The elements damaging the national interest for their personal agenda are not sincere with the country and the nation.

Pakistan has started moving towards development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that various energy projects were nearing completion while many have already been completed. He said that load-shedding would come to an end in Pakistan after completion of the energy projects.