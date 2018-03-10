LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of death of a youth
due to alleged torture in Sohdara near Wazirabad and sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala.
He directed that the incident should be investigated immediately and said the provision of justice would be ensured in Khawar Abbas case and no influential person was above the law.
CM takes notice of youth’s death due to torture in Wazirabad
