CM suspends DSP, SHO over injury by kite string

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of injury to
a five-year-old boy due to kite string in Misri Shah area,
here, and ordered to suspend DSP Misri Shah Zulfiqar Butt
and SHO Shad Bagh Ibrar.
The chief minister said that incidents of kite-flying
despite ban were deplorable and ordered that strict
implementation of ban on kite-flying be ensured.
The violators should be prosecuted indiscriminately and
the injured child be given best treatment facilities, he
further said.
