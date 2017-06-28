CM suspends DSP, SHO over injury by kite string

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of injury to

a five-year-old boy due to kite string in Misri Shah area,

here, and ordered to suspend DSP Misri Shah Zulfiqar Butt

and SHO Shad Bagh Ibrar.

The chief minister said that incidents of kite-flying

despite ban were deplorable and ordered that strict

implementation of ban on kite-flying be ensured.

The violators should be prosecuted indiscriminately and

the injured child be given best treatment facilities, he

further said.