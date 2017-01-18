CM stresses collective efforts for development of country

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed collective efforts for

development and progress of the country.

Talking to students of Balochistan, he said: “We are happy

that mass transit projects in Quetta,Karachi and Peshawar had

been included in the CPEC because the country will reach the

destination of development when all federating units will

work together”.

During informal talk with students, he said in his childhood

he had once visited Karachi when tram used to run there which

was then a great transport.

He said:” We have only way forward for the country and that

is service, hardwork and honesty”.

He read out couplets from Allama Iqbal’s poetry to the

students.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif distributed laptops among girl students.