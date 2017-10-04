CM Shehbaz, Zehri submit assets statements with ECP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif

and Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri on Wednesday

submitted their statements of assets with the Election Commission

of Pakistan (ECP).

According to an ECP official, Hamza Shahbaz, Farooq H Naik and

Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan also submitted their assets statements today

with the commission.

He said that so far 698 parliamentarians had submitted their

yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses

and dependents.

He said that out of total, 79 senators, 216 members of the

National Assembly, 187 members of the Punjab Assembly, 98 members of

the Sindh Assembly, 69 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

and 49 members of Balochistan Assembly had submitted their yearly

statements with the ratio of 59.45 percent.

He said that still 469 parliamentarians did not submit their

yearly statements included 23 senators, 123 MNAs, 182 Punjab

Assembly members, 70 Sindh Assembly members, 55 KPK Assembly

members and 16 Balochistan Assembly members.

He said presently there were total 1,174 parliamentarians

included 104 senators, 342 MNAs, 371 Punjab Assembly members,

168 Sindh Assembly members, 124 KPK Assembly members and 65

Balochistan Assembly members.

He said that still seven seats were lying vacant in the

Senate, national and provincial assemblies.

He said the commission had directed the members of the

parliament and provincial assemblies to submit yearly statements of

assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

The defaulters would be suspended from respective seats of

assemblies as this was a mandatory requirement under Section 42A of

the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of the

Senate (Election) Act, 1975.

He said the members of the Senate, National Assembly and

provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and

Balochistan had been asked to submit with the Election Commission

Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their

own, their spouses and dependents on the prescribed form.

He said the forms were available, free of charge, from the

Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of Provincial

Election Commissioners in each province.

He added forms had already been sent to the Senate

Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all

the four provincial assemblies for facility of parliamentarians.