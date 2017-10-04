CM Shehbaz, Zehri submit assets statements with ECP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif
and Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri on Wednesday
submitted their statements of assets with the Election Commission
of Pakistan (ECP).
According to an ECP official, Hamza Shahbaz, Farooq H Naik and
Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan also submitted their assets statements today
with the commission.
He said that so far 698 parliamentarians had submitted their
yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses
and dependents.
He said that out of total, 79 senators, 216 members of the
National Assembly, 187 members of the Punjab Assembly, 98 members of
the Sindh Assembly, 69 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly
and 49 members of Balochistan Assembly had submitted their yearly
statements with the ratio of 59.45 percent.
He said that still 469 parliamentarians did not submit their
yearly statements included 23 senators, 123 MNAs, 182 Punjab
Assembly members, 70 Sindh Assembly members, 55 KPK Assembly
members and 16 Balochistan Assembly members.
He said presently there were total 1,174 parliamentarians
included 104 senators, 342 MNAs, 371 Punjab Assembly members,
168 Sindh Assembly members, 124 KPK Assembly members and 65
Balochistan Assembly members.
He said that still seven seats were lying vacant in the
Senate, national and provincial assemblies.
He said the commission had directed the members of the
parliament and provincial assemblies to submit yearly statements of
assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.
The defaulters would be suspended from respective seats of
assemblies as this was a mandatory requirement under Section 42A of
the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of the
Senate (Election) Act, 1975.
He said the members of the Senate, National Assembly and
provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and
Balochistan had been asked to submit with the Election Commission
Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their
own, their spouses and dependents on the prescribed form.
He said the forms were available, free of charge, from the
Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of Provincial
Election Commissioners in each province.
He added forms had already been sent to the Senate
Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all
the four provincial assemblies for facility of parliamentarians.
