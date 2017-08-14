CM Shehbaz visits Manawan Hospital

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid a visit to Manawan Hospital
and reviewed arrangements there.
Accompanied by provincial Minister for Primary &
Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir and MS Hospital, he
inquired the patients about the provision of medicines
by the hospital administration.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the
government was making day and night efforts for improvement
in health sector. He said, huge funds had been allocated
for this vitally important sector.
