CM Shehbaz took ‘unprecedented’ stpes for South Punjab development: Lawmakers

LAHORE, June 11 (APP): Lawmakers belonging to South Punjab on Sunday said Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a real benefactor of their area as he had taken ‘unprecedented’ measures for public welfare and development there.

Memeber of the National Assembly (MNA) Awais Lagahri, while talking to APP, said the Punjab government had brought revolution in the agriculture sector by taking steps for the prosperity of farming community.

He said the Rs 3 billion metro bus project was providing modern transport services to the people of Multan.

Similarly, the announcement of Safe City Project for Multan and

Bahawalpur, Daanish School for Lodhran, and speedo bus service in major districts of southern Punjab would open a new era of prosperity in the region, he added.

Memeber of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Rana Mehmood-ul-Hasan said huge development funds had been provided by the provincial government for the South Punjab, which were evident from mega projects launched in the region.

He cited Khanewal-Lodhran Road Project, which would cost Rs 22 billion, and Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Dual Carriage Way which would be completed at the cost of Rs 17 billion this year.

Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said the chief minister had also directed

to establish Safari Park in Multan, while Nishtar Medical College had

been upgraded to a medical university. A sub-campus of Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University was being set up in Khanewal.

He termed the establishment of five new universities, medical colleges, hospital and interest-free loan to farmers historic initiatives of the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Anjum said that approval of mega

development projects in south Punjab showed the government’s priority of raising living standards of the people.

“Spending billions of rupees on education, health, agriculture and social sectors will improve the quality of services,” he added.

To a question, Aqeel Anjum said that first engineering university would be completed in Rahim Yar Khan by the year end.