LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday reviewed the progress on development schemes in the province.
Presiding over a high-level meeting here at his office, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all-out sources for public welfare, adding that development schemes would be completed in a transparent manner.
CM reviews progress on uplift schemes
