CM reviews progress on modernization of drug testing labs system

LAHORE, Oct 6 (APP): A high-level meeting was held here on

Friday with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the

chair to review progress on the continuing program of modernizing

the system of drug testing labs.

The high officials of the UK based LGC Lab gave a briefing

about this ongoing program aimed at modernizing the drug testing

labs.

They told that sufficient improvement had been made by the

Punjab government in the system of drug testing labs as the system

of checking of samples of medicines in drug testing labs of the

provincial metropolis was of high standard.

The progress made on this program due to the personal interest

of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was praiseworthy, they said and added

that cooperation would be continued with the Punjab government in future,

as well.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said

that provision of quality medicines to the people was his mission

and for that purpose, the system of drug testing labs was developed

on modern lines.

He said that state-of-the-art drug testing lab was working in Lahore,

while such labs situated in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur were also being developed according to the international standards.

This system would help to provide quality medicines to the people

and the menace of substandard as well as spurious drugs would also be eliminated, he added.

He said that system of checking of drug samples had been designed

under quality management system and the master trainers were getting necessary training from the UK. He directed that regular training of

drug testing staff be arranged.

He said that every obstacle could be conquered with efforts but

one was required to move further with hard work, passion and commitment.

The improvement in the system of drug testing labs would benefit the

people as they would get rid of the substandard and spurious drugs, he added.

Provincial Minister Kh. Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D,

Health Secretaries and experts of LGC Lab attended the meeting.