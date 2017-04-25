CM reviews measures to set up Ramadan Bazaars

LAHORE, April 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif presiding over a meeting to review measures to set up Ramadan Bazaars, said that special relief would be provided to the people
during the holy month of Ramadan.
Addressing the meeting, he said Ramadan Bazaars would be set up
across the province where top quality food items would be available
at low price.
The meeting decided to set up 318 agriculture fair price shops
under the Agriculture department where fruits and vegetables would
be sold at wholesale rate and subsidy would be provided at gram
flour, gram pulse, dates, bananas and apples.
Shehbaz Sharif said no compromise would be made on the quality
of edible items and sufficient supply of essential items, fruits and vegetables should be ensured during Ramadan. He said that there
should be no complaint of shortage or unavailability of any food
item and for this purpose, all concerned departments should make arrangements well in advance.
He said that rates of all food items should be displayed on
digital boards in Ramadan bazaars and excellent cleanliness
arrangements should also be made. He said concerning DCs and
DPOs would monitor auction process in markets.
The Chief Minister said profiteers were enemies of the people
and indiscriminate crackdown should be launched against them.
He said advance measures should be taken to control prices in
open markets to provide relief to the people and no stone should
be left unturned to ensure stability in prices and availability
of daily use commodities. He said, “Ramadan is the month to collect blessings of Allah Almighty and all concerning departments should
make extra efforts for this purpose.”
Shehbaz Sharif said that he would personally monitor measures
aimed at providing relief to the people.
Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin,
Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif,
Chief Secretary and secretaries of concerning departments were
also present on the occasion.
