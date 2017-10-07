CM reviews health reforms programme

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday presided over a meeting here to review progress on the

Punjab Health Reforms Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said considerable improvement had been recorded in the public health sector and all

targets should be achieved to provide best possible health facilities to the people.

He said due to effective measures taken by the Punjab government the immunization percentage had reached 85 per cent and recognition of increase in immunization campaign by the international institution shows their trust in the Punjab government’s health reforms.

The chief minister said all-out resources were being used to improve health sector. He said the Punjab government had decided to purchase 1000 ultrasound machines for rural health centres, while establishment of hepatitis filter clinics had been started and free medicines and tests will be available in these clinics.

He said a programme had been started to provide free medicines to hepatitis patient at their houses and the scope of this programme will be increased in phases. Shehbaz Sharif said an effective awareness campaign should be launched to create awareness about hepatitis preventive measures.

He said the Punjab government has ensured the provision of standardized medicines due to the central system. He said a system

was being made to provide medicines to basic health centres through TCS.

He said that two modern labs for medical tests would be established at Lahore and Multan. He said that best medical facilities are being provided to the people through reforms in the health sector.

The Chief Minister praised performance of health ministers, secretaries, and other staff for their excellent performance. He

also praised DC Attock Rana Akbar and MS Sultan Mehmood for making DHQ Attock a standardized hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, DFID Managing Partner Sir Michael Barber said the Punjab government has made wonderful progress in the health sector under the leadership of CM Shehbaz Sharif.

DFID chief in Pakistan Joanna Reed, members of Health Road-map Programme, provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Kh Imran Nazeer, Malik Mukthar Ahmed, adviser Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary, secretaries of concerned departments, and health experts

were present on the occasion.