LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
has said that the clean drinking water is a bounty of Allah Almighty as
well as a basic necessity of the people.
The Punjab government, therefore, has envisaged a mega project of
providing clean drinking water to the people. The programme of
providing clean drinking water to 37 tehsils of southern Punjab would
be initiated from this year.
The Chief Minister said this while addressing the meeting
which was held here Wednesday through video link. The meeting
reviewed the progress on programme of providing clean drinking
water.
The Chief Minister said that the programme of providing clean
drinking water is an important public-interest initiative and added
that provision of clean drinking water to the people would be ensured through this programme.
He directed that this important programme, which has direct link
with the human health, should be expedited on fast track basis. He
said that the time wasted earlier should be compensated through hard
work and moving forward in a professional way.
He said that every bit of time is important and the programme should
be moved forward without any wastage of time. The progress on the
programme of provision of clean drinking water would be made in an
efficient manner in consultation with the foreign experts, he added.
The high officials of the concerned departments attended
the meeting.
CM reviews clean drinking water programme progress
