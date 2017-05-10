CM reviews clean drinking water programme progress

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

has said that the clean drinking water is a bounty of Allah Almighty as

well as a basic necessity of the people.

The Punjab government, therefore, has envisaged a mega project of

providing clean drinking water to the people. The programme of

providing clean drinking water to 37 tehsils of southern Punjab would

be initiated from this year.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the meeting

which was held here Wednesday through video link. The meeting

reviewed the progress on programme of providing clean drinking

water.

The Chief Minister said that the programme of providing clean

drinking water is an important public-interest initiative and added

that provision of clean drinking water to the people would be ensured through this programme.

He directed that this important programme, which has direct link

with the human health, should be expedited on fast track basis. He

said that the time wasted earlier should be compensated through hard

work and moving forward in a professional way.

He said that every bit of time is important and the programme should

be moved forward without any wastage of time. The progress on the

programme of provision of clean drinking water would be made in an

efficient manner in consultation with the foreign experts, he added.

The high officials of the concerned departments attended

the meeting.