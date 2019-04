ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s father, Fateh Muhammad Buzdar, passed away on Monday in Tonsa.

Umar Buzdar Khan his another son told a private news channel that his father was not well for some time.

“He got ill yesterday night, we took them to District Headquarter Hospital but he breathed his last there,” Khan said.

Fateh Muhammad Buzdar remained Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for three terms in Punjab.