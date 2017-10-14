CM Punjab says NAB needs reforms, not expansion in jurisdiction

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday said that instead of expanding jurisdiction

of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reforms should be

introduced to improve its performance in order to eliminate

corruption from the country.

According to a handout issued here by DGPR, the chief

minister said the country had suffered irreparable loss due

to the evil of corruption, and strict and credible system

of accountability was needed to uproot the menace of corruption

for the stability of Pakistan.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said the current condition and the past

history of the NAB was witness to the fact that this institution

had failed to carry out accountability of the corrupt elements

and those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer. He said

such examples exist that no action was taken against such elements

despite clear instruction of courts.

He said instead of enhancing jurisdiction of the NAB to

the superior judiciary and the army, the NAB should operate

with honesty and above likes and dislikes. He said institutions

like judiciary and army had their own systems and methods of

accountability that could be improved to meet the needs of

the time.

He said, he could not refrain from expressing his displeasure

over the hypocrisy of some of political parties over the proposal

of enhancing the jurisdiction the NAB.